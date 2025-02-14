Real Betis surprised many on deadline day of the January transfer window, after they moved to spend €13m on striker Cucho Hernandez from Columbus Crew. A clear sign that Manuel Pellegrini has not been impressed with his options up front. One of those options, seeing increasingly less game time, is Vitor Roque.

The Brazilian striker, on loan from Barcelona, has been the subject of interest from Palmeiras in his home country in recent weeks, who reportedly want to make him their marquee signing – and the highest-paid player at the club. O Verdao reportedly have let Barcelona know they are willing to spend €25m on 80% of his rights, if they can negotiate the end of his loan deal with Real Betis.

On Friday afternoon it was reported by InfoBetis that Roque had requested to leave Betis, in light of the interest from Palmeiras. However agent Andre Cury has come out to deny those rumours publicly.

“It is not true that Vitor Roque has asked to leave Betis. We have not received any official offers during this market,” he told MD.

It is no secret that Barcelona have little intention of trying to develop Roque beyond this season, and are willing to listen to offers for the 19-year-old they spent €30m on just a year ago. However recent reports in Seville claim that Betis are not keen on letting Roque go, as it would weaken their attacking options for the second half of the season.

Betis themselves have a €25m buy option on 80% of his rights, and an option to extend his loan for a further year, but currently have no plans to do so. It is certainly concerning for Roque that Pellegrini appears to have settled on Cedric Bakambu as a better option in recent weeks, but it appears Roque is set on finishing out the year in La Liga.