Earlier this week it was reported that Real Madrid had called Vinicius Junior’s agents to find out their demands for a new contract, and they now have their response. It is unlikely to go down well with President Florentino Perez.

Los Blancos had not planned to begin contract talks with Vinicius until the end of the season, with the Brazilian having turned down talks in September, feeling he could get a better contract if he continued to prove himself. However the revelation that Vinicius had met with Saudi Arabia to hear out their contract proposal and interest has sped up the timeline for Real Madrid, who are keen to keep him.

However not at any price, and probably not at the one Vinicius’ agents have asked for. Cadena SER report that they have given Real Madrid three conditions to fill. First of all, Vinicius is keen to earn more than Kylian Mbappe, who arrived this summer, and signed on a €15m per annum deal, similar to what Vinicius is making now, but with a €40m signing bonus.

Secondly, Vinicius is keen to earn more than €25m net per year, and thirdly, they are keen for Real Madrid’s offer to ‘compete’ economically with that of Saudi Arabia. It is noted that Real Madrid have little intention of fulfilling any of these three conditions as things stand, which would make a move to Saudi Arabia more likely. They say that Vinicius would turn down a €20m per year offer.

It has been widely reported that Vinicius would earn €1b over a five-year deal with Saudi Arabia if he were to head to the Middle East, and for Real Madrid, ‘competing’ with that seems impossible. These are early stages in the negotiations, so this is more likely a starting position for a player that is keen to stay at Real Madrid, at least publicly. Nevertheless, it does look a difficult negotiation at the very least.