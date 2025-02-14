Takefusa Kubo reveals why he rejected Saudi Pro League offer

Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo has no intention of joining the Saudi Pro League in 2025.

The Japanese international was the subject of a late transfer offer from the Middle East in the final days of the winter window.

La Real were rumoured to be considering the options on a huge fee amid reports of a previous offer for him coming in at around €160m.

The fact the Saudi Pro League were not put off by the initial rejection means a third bid could land ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Kubo has continued his strong form in recent weeks with the winning goal in La Real’s midweek UEFA Europa League Round of 16 playoff first leg victory over FC Midtjylland.

However, as per an interview with L’Equipe, the 23-year-old confirmed why he is not interested in leaving Europe, despite the financial reward on offer.

“I like good football, not expensive football. What I care about most since I was a child is playing against the best and with the best,” he said.

“If one day in the future, Saudi Arabia becomes the best league in the world on sporting merit, I may go. But, at the moment, it’s only attractive from a financial point of view.

“I have to stay in an elite league. That’s my dream, not money. Otherwise, I’d already be there.”

Kubo’s comments within the context of a potential bid coming in from the Saudi Pro League for Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid.

The Brazil international is rumoured to be frustrated by the offers put forward so far in the Spanish capital as talks over an extension continue.

Los Blancos will set a salary scale over a possible wage increase, which will not be broken for him, and the Saudi Pro League are open to making him the highest-paid player in the world.