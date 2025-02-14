Real Madrid to present new plan for refereeing in Spain next week

Real Madrid have made their frustration with the refereeing standards in Spain perfectly clear, with President Florentino Perez even suggesting to his Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) counterpart that they should import English referees last year. Next week they will present their proposal for a new system of refereeing.

Last week Real Madrid sent a four-page letter to RFEF President Rafael Louzan, complaining that the referees in La Liga were ‘corrupt, manipulated and had robbed them of trophies’, a move that was met with widespread backlash from the rest of Spain. La Liga have since sent a formal complaint to the Competition Committee about the letter, which Los Blancos could face punishment for.

According to Cadena SER, who explain that Los Blancos will present their own reforms for Spanish refereeing. Their letter demanded that any of the referees involved during the period were Ex-Vice President of the Referees Commitee Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, who is being investigated for sporting corruption, be dismissed. However their fresh proposal will focus on ‘transparency’, and in particular, ensuring that the conversations in the ‘VOR room’, where the VAR officiates from, become public.

How that proposal goes down is another matter. La Liga President Javier Tebas has accused Real Madrid of not wanting to change the refereeing system but to control it. Louzan also announced that ‘structural changes’ were coming to the officiating system, ahead of a meeting last week that included La Liga, the Referees Committee and the clubs – Real Madrid decided not to attend the meeting, aimed at making improvements.

Carlo Ancelotti noted that what Real Madrid were looking for were explanations and improvements, but many have asked why Los Blancos did not attend the meeting aimed at doing so. In addition, the likes of Sevilla, Osasuna and Atletico Madrid have registered their discontent with Real Madrid over the issue.