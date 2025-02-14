Real Madrid favouring shock transfer decision ahead of next summer

It is no surprise that Raul Asencio has started making his way into Real Madrid’s plans for the future. Thrown into senior action back in November due to a series of injuries, Asencio has become a regular part of the squad in recent months, and it could stand him in good stead for next season.

The 22-year-old has already racked up 21 senior appearances this season, and against the likes of Manchester City recently impressed, despite dealing with off-field issues. Asencio currently has a deal until 2026, but Castilla products who are promoted to the first team officially are automatically renewed for five seasons and given a €50m release clause.

Recent reports claim that Real Madrid are moving to tie up a new bespoke deal for Asencio though outside of that clause, and one in which that €50m release clause is removed, to ensure another big side does not poach the young defender. However Real Madrid are willing to go a step further than many believed.

After losing Nacho Fernandez and missing out on Leny Yoro, many believed that Los Blancos needed to strengthen at centre-back. This summer they will see Jesus Vallejo depart, and Real Madrid still need to evaluate how David Alaba and Eder Militao return from successive serious knee injuries. Many assumed that Los Blancos would move for another option this summer, but Diario AS claim following impressive performances, they are currently planning to promote Asencio, and stick with him, Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Militao for next season without making any further moves.

Real Madrid are not convinced by any other options on the market, and will confirm a new deal and wage rise for Asencio at the end of the season, as well as making his promotion official. Los Blancos are happy to trust Asencio, and avoid spending big on the next defender for the future.