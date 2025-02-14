After missing out on Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, who recently signed a new deal with the Bavarian side, Real Madrid will be desperate to avoid the same outcome with Trent Alexander-Arnold. The England international has so far rejected Liverpool’s attempts to renew him, as a free transfer to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are reportedly confident of tying up a deal for Alexander-Arnold, who will reportedly earn somewhere between €9m and €12m per year in the Spanish capital. They tried to sign the 26-year-old in January to cover the absence of the injured Dani Carvajal, bidding up to €25m, depending which report you read. Liverpool decided to hang onto Alexander-Arnold for the rest of the season, and have not yet given up on persuading him to stay.

Caught Offside have revealed that Liverpool coach Arne Slot has been heavily involved in that effort, and has been holding regular conversations with Alexander-Arnold about his future. They say that no final decision has been made, and that Slot is trying to persuade him to stay at Anfield. All the same, Real Madrid feel they have made good progress with Alexander-Arnold on a deal, and are confident they will get the deal done.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also keeping an eye on the situation, but it would be a major surprise if they were able to usurp Los Blancos following such a lengthy pursuit. It seems more than likely that it is a dilemma between Real Madrid, where Alexander-Arnold can play with friend Jude Bellingham and pursue Champions Leagues and the Ballon d’Or, or Liverpool, his boyhood club where he could become a legend.

In Spain, reports have said the deal for Alexander-Arnold is 95% done, and they appear to feel the only thing missing is Alexander-Arnold’s signature. With Carvajal now 33, Alexander-Arnold is seen as the long-term answer at the position.