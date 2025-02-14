Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has told the press that he is tired of speaking about Vinicius Junior and his future, as speculation over a move to Saudi Arabia continues to persist. The Brazilian has started negotiations with Los Blancos over a new deal.

Vinicius has a contract until 2027, but Real Madrid are keen to get a new deal wrapped up before the end of the summer. Since last year though, Saudi Arabia have been making it very clear that they want to sign the Brazilian, and he recently met with their officials to hear out an offer to go to the Saudi Pro League.

Ancelotti has affirmed on various occasions that Vinicius wants to stay, and did so again ahead of their match against Osasuna.

“I’m tired, yes. But I’m not worried. He looks happy and we are happy with him. It is a topic that is talked about outside, not here. He doesn’t talk about it either. Vinicius is eager to do things well, like in Manchester and will continue, because he is starting to get into good physical shape, after the injuries. I see him very motivated. Against City he had a lot of pressure on him and he made the difference.”

“It’s a question… I can only comment on what I see, a happy player who wants to make history for this club.”

Vinicius has reportedly irritated Real Madrid with the public manner in which his talks with Saudi Arabia have taken place, and his comments to the press.

“I am not aware of that,” he responded when asked whether he knew if the club was frustrated with how Vinicius and his camp were handling talks.

"Would I go? Why not. If I want to continue in football, why not. But we will have to see if I want to do anything after Real Madrid." Carlo Ancelotti on going to Saudi Arabia.

“The situation in Arabia should not be surprising. They are looking ahead to the 2034 World Cup and are in a time where they are competitive, although less than Europe, today… But in the future, we will see.”

This week Real Madrid contact Vinicius’ camp to find out his demands, and as things stand, one or both sids of the negotiation are going to have to do plenty of comprimising.