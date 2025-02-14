Gerard Pique will give evidence in court next month as part of the Spanish Supercup case knowing that he could incriminate himself during the trial. The court case is examining the process for the concession of the right to hold the Spanish Supercup in Saudi Arabia.

Former President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales is also under investigation, having just given evidence in the sexual assault and coercion case against him, after he kissed Jenni Hermoso without consent. Rubiales also has a third corruption case against him being investigated too, for construction contracts that were handed out during his tenure at the RFEF.

Sport report that Pique has been summoned to court on the 14th of March to give his testimony on the Supercup case with the status of ‘under investigation’ rather than as a witness. The court have also asked Saudi Arabia to release details of payments to the bank accounts of Pique and Rubiales, as well as Pique’s business, Kosmos.

They were allegedly responsible for setting up the deal, and were due a commission of €4m, which was described as ‘essential’ by the RFEF, who tried to guarantee the payments to Kosmos after Saudi Arabia did not pay it. The total amount that would have been due to Kosmos over the course of the deal could have risen to €40m. In a voice note, Rubiales also offered to break the contract with Saudi Arabia if they did mot pay Kosmos, and potentially take the Supercup elsewhere. Rubiales and Pique have both denied wrongdoing.

As it were, the RFEF would end up extending their contract with Saudi Arabia to host the Spanish Supercup, and continue to deal with them to this day, with the current contract running until 2030. Kosmos were not involved in negotiations for the past two deals.