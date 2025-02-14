Former La Liga boss tipped for Tottenham job in 2025

Former Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola is the red hot favourite to take charga at Tottenham in 2025.

Spurs are reportedly planning a change in the coming months as Ange Postecoglou continues to struggle in his second season in charge.

The Australian coach has already seen his side exit the EFL and FA Cups and they are not in the running for a UEFA Champions League qualification place.

His future may hinge on Spurs’ progress in the Europa League but the Tottenham fans are growing restless.

The club have so far resisted calls to remove the former Celtic head coach, but his prospects look bleak, as the campaign moves into its final straight.

In stark contrast to Postecoglou’s struggles, Iraola is leading Bournemouth to an unexpected European challenge, with the Cherries currently 7th in the rankings.

Bournemouth have never finished above 9th in the Premier League in their history but Iraola is leading the charge – with Rayo also flying in La Liga under Inigo Perez since the start of 2025.

His current contract at Bournemouth runs until 2026, and the club will be keen to retain him, particularly if they secure European football for 2025/26.

As per reports from the Daily Mail, Iraola will assess his options before the end of season, with a decision incoming.

Spurs will have to put together an attractive package to lure Iraola to North London as his stock rockets in English football.

In three seasons at Rayo, before making the move to Bouremouth, Iraola established himself as one of La Liga’s best coaches – with long standing links to the Barcelona job

He led the club to promotion back to La Liga in his debut 2020/21 campaign and 12th and 11th respectively in the following two seasons.

Rayo will not be due any compensation, if he joins Tottenham, after Iraola signed a fresh deal at Bournemouth in 2024.