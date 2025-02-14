France boss Didier Deschamps has confirmed Kylian Mbappe will lead the team into UEFA Nations League action in 2025.

Mbappe’s role in the France national team has been called into doubt in recent months following his absences at the end of 2024.

Deschamps opted not to include his captain in the squad for France’s Nations League games in November after he missed the October international window due to fitness issues.

That squad omission created headlines in France, as Deschamps explained the squad was announced after a conversation with the Real Madrid star, as he decided against calling him up.

Despite his ongoing importance to the France camp, Deschamps’ firm approach on Mbappe was praised, as fans grew concerned over the situation.

Deschamps has consistently played down an issue between himself and Mbappe with open statements of the situation being based on tactical and fitness based calls.

However, the start of 2025 has breathed new life into the conversation, with Deschamps’ own future back in the conversation.

The former midfielder has confirmed is intention to step down from the role after the 2026 FIFA World Cup with speculation open over who will replace him.

As part of wide ranging update, Deschamps confirmed Mbappe is firmly still in his plans, and tipped former Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane to replace him in 2026.

“Of course he’ll be there (in the March window]. Why wouldn’t he be? For very specific reasons [he was not included before],” he said via quotes from L’Equipe.

“He’s very attached to the French team, even if he’s had a complicated personal period. He’s back to full fitness, and you can see that in his game, and in his head too.

“Zizou [Zidane] is a very good candidate, a natural and an expected one. But again, I don’t know if he will want it, that’s his decision.”