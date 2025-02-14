5 contract issues for Barcelona Sporting Director Deco to resolve after

Barcelona decided against using their latest asset sale to pursue flashy new signings, instead signing a number of their key players to new deals. Recent weeks have seen Gerard Martin, Ronald Araujo, Pedri, Gavi and most recently Pau Cubarsi commit their future to the club. However there are still a number of contract situations for Sporting Director Deco to resolve, as pointed out by MD.

Frenkie de Jong

None larger than that of Frenkie de Jong. After a long period where a departure looked certain this summer, de Jong has manifested his desire to continue with the club. However Barcelona no longer see him as a key player and will only do a deal on their terms – talks are likely to occur in the summer.

Inaki Pena

Perhaps the situation that has seen the most movement in recent weeks. With Wojciech Szczesny usurping him for the number one spot, Pena is having second thoughts about the contract talks that were scheduled last week, and could now consider a departure.

Andreas Christensen

Injured in the second week of the season, Christensen has not played since, and like the duo above, is out of contract in 2026. Barcelona will listen to offers for him, and with a high salary and plenty of depth in central defence, looks a possible departure in the summer.

Ronald Araújo is still not training with the group. @mundodeportivo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 14, 2025

Eric Garcia

Perhaps the situation that most depends on what happens with other members of the squad, Eric Garcia had interest last summer, and this past January – he will likely do so again. Manager Hansi Flick stepped in to halt an exit though, who feels he is useful and versatile. His future is tied to what happens with Christensen, Ronald Araujo and a potential move for Jonathan Tah.

Pablo Torre

The talented 21-year-old has performed well when given an opportunity this summer, but that has been rare, and the competition for places in his position is fierce. Barcelona have faith in his talent, but his camp are keen for him to get minutes. An extension, a loan and a sale all seem to be on the table.