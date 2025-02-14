Barcelona ended up rejecting interest in the likes of Eric Garcia, and could not persuade Ansu Fati to accept a loan move, making for a quiet January transfer window this year – in contrast to previous years. While they were the two names most mentioned, they were not the only players that received interest.

Andreas Christensen was reportedly on Brentford’s radar before another injury thwarted that idea, while AC Milan also sounded out Ferran Torres before moving for Joao Felix. His parent club took their own interest in a Barcelona player during the January transfer window too.

According to SER Catalunya (via MD), Chelsea also enquired about the interest and availability of Marc Casado. The 21-year-old midfielder was nearly sold last summer, with Chelsea taking an interest then, and Barcelona turning down an offer from Saudi Arabia. However after Hansi Flick took over, Barcelona extended his contract until 2028, and Flick made him a member of the first-team.

This year has been a breakout season for Casado, who after Marc Bernal’s injury has made the spot at the base of midfield alongside Pedri his own this season. He is desperate to triumph at Barcelona though, and declined Chelsea’s interest as a result. His current release clause is €100m, but unless anyone can persuade Casado to leave, any hope of a deal seems unlikely. Casado did admit he considered leaving in the summer with his future uncertain.

Ronald Araújo is still not training with the group. @mundodeportivo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 14, 2025

Bernal’s return from injury next season will increase his competition for a starting spot, while uncertainty remains over Frenkie de Jong’s future. The Dutchman has begun to steal minutes from Casado, but as the most defensively able of the pair, it remains to be seen how Flick will approach bigger games in midfield. Earlier this season Casado made his Spain debut too, and will be competing for a spot in Luis de la Fuente’s Nations League quarter-finals squad for the clashes with the Netherlands.