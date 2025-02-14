Barcelona President has two conditions for Neymar Junior return

Brazilian superstar Neymar Junior is reportedly keen on a return to Barcelona this year, as he prepares to get back into shape for the 2026 World Cup. Neymar recently left Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia – with a remarkable amount of money in his accounts – to rejoin boyhood club Santos on a six-month contract.

On several occasions it has been reported that Neymar is keen to return to Barcelona, and in part his return to Santos will be used to get back into shape for both his national team and to sign for the Blaugrana again. Since the 2022 World Cup, Neymar has managed just 20 appearances at Paris Saint-Germain, Al-Hilal and for Brazil, following two serious injuries, and including a cruciate ligament issue.

Neymar con la vista puesta en el Mundial de 2026 quiere ponerse en forma en Santos y regresar a Europa, más concretamente al Barça para redimirse por su salida al PSG de la que responsaliza en gran parte a su padre. pic.twitter.com/3PMsLRFVfj — Dongcast (@JoanFontes) February 13, 2025

Joan Fontes has explained that Neymar continues to have a fluid relationship with Barcelona President Joan Laporta, and the Brazilian is even willing to sign a precontract with his former club. As was the case in the summer when his name was brought up, manager Hansi Flick is not convinced that his return will be a good idea.

However he does have allies in the dressing rooom with in Raphinha, his international teammate, and Lamine Yamal, whose idol is Neymar. They could lobby for the move. Neymar’s agent is also Pini Zahavi, who has a close relationship with Laporta, and the Blaugrana are looking for a star attraction to fill Camp Nou when they return to their stadium.

Laporta has made it clear to Neymar that if he were to return to Barcelona, then it would have to be on a free, and he would also have to prove that he was physically capable of getting back to the required level to cope with European football. The 33-year-old now has four months to do so.

Flick’s doubts about the return of Neymar seem fairly justified, given his fitness issues and the frequent criticism of his lack of professionalism from those at PSG and Al-Hilal. It has been some time since he performed regularly, and there would be question marks over whether he fits into a hard-working Flick approach.