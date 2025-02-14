Barcelona ready to battle Atletico Madrid for Premier League striker

Barcelona could rival Atletico Madrid for Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta this summer.

Los Rojiblancos are rumoured to be tracking the French striker as part of their long-term plan to replace Antoine Griezmann in the Spanish capital.

Griezmann is considering his options in Madrid, with the talismanic French forward consistently linked with a move to the MLS, and if he decides to move at the end of the season, he is likely to end up at Los Angeles FC alongside former Les Bleus teammates Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud.

Despite his ongoing importance to the team, Atletico Madrid are not expected to block Griezmann’s decision-making process, and his summer exit could already be out of the club’s hands.

Mateta, who has 10 goals in 24 appearances in England’s top flight this so far season has emerged as an option, with his current deal at Selhurst Park expiring in 2027.

The Eagles are preparing for crunch summer talks over an extension to his contract but they are aware of growing transfer interest in the 27-year-old forward.

As per reports from Football Insider, Atletico Madrid’s interest has been flagged to Palace, with Mateta valued between £40-50m by the club.

Barcelona are now in the queue of clubs waiting to hear Mateta’s decision on a renewal in the coming months.

The Catalan giants are also looking to the future in terms of their striker options despite the latest contract update on Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland international is on course to activate a clause in his current deal which would trigger an automatic extension until at least the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

A decision will then be made on his next step with the former Bayern Munich striker amongst a clutch of players who could opt for retirement after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.