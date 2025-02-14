Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that they will have several regulars back in action for the second leg of their Champions League play-off with Manchester City. He also noted that one of them would be back in the starting line-up for that game, but refused to confirm whether it would be Raul Asencio, who impressed earlier this week.

One of the big narratives this week in the Spanish capital is that the front four of stars have finally understood their defensive duties and how to ‘sacrifice’ for the team. Ancelotti maintained that this did not hinge on whether they were playing big games or not though.

“No, no. We have all simply understood the importance of sacrifice. And we have shown it in an important match. We need continuity, that’s what we need now.”

“This team understands very well when to push. And tomorrow… La Liga is very tight. If we do not understand that tomorrow is vital, we are mistaken.”

Asencio impressed many with his performance in midweek, and Ancelotti was asked whether, with the return of David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger to fitness, he could fight and become a regular in the backline.

“There are no undisputed starters here. But he is showing personality, character against demanding and strong rivals… He is doing very well and, of course, he will compete with the rest to be a starter.”

Ancelotti went on to confirm that Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez will all return against Manchester City next week in their Champions League play-off. All three missed out in England, and Vazquez will be returning in Fede Valverde’s place.

“Valverde will continue at right-back until Lucas returns. He contributes a lot and I liked him against City. He likes this position, in fact. Tomorrow we will continue with it.”

Real Madrid have won three of the last five Liga titles, but have not been victorious in consecutive years since 2008. Ancelotti was asked for his opinion on why this was, with Barcelona having achieved the feat on four occasions in that time.

“It’s hard to say, but the rivalry is very high. There are teams like Atetico or Barcelona that are very tough, they fight every year. It is not easy to repeat, due to competitiveness.”