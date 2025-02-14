Arsenal opt against former La Liga stars to solve striker crisis

Mikel Arteta will battle on through a striker injury crisis until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Gunners boss was unable to bring in a new forward in the January transfer window after being hit by a season ending injury for Gabriel Jesus.

However, as Arteta prepared to stick with what he had, Germany international Kai Havertz has now joined Jesus on the sidelines for the rest of the campaign.

Despite Havertz’s low numbers in front of goal, Arteta kept faith with the former Chelsea star, as his main attacking focal point.

With Bukayo Saka out until April following surgery, and Gabriel Martinelli sidelined until mid-March, Arteta is down to the bare bones in attack.

With the transfer window now closed, Arteta’s only option was to bring in a free transfer, as an emergency option to cover for the months ahead.

The current global free transfer list includes a handful of ex-La Liga strikers which Arteta was rumoured to be considering to fill a gap in his squad.

Former Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa was tipped for a La Liga move at the start of 2025, following his exit from Gremio, but he will not be considered by Arteta due to his age and salary.

Also on the list of options are Maxi Gomez, Wissam Ben Yedder and Mariano Diaz, all currently without a club.

However, as per reports from the Daily Telegraph, Arteta will not be making a shock move, as he focuses on the summer, and a rumoured push for Martin Zubimendi.

The Gunners are already through to the UEFA Champions League last 16 with the draw set for February 21.

Arsenal have four potential opponents on the horizon as it stands including Juventus, Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven or AC Milan.

Arteta led Arsenal to the quarter finals last season in his debut campaign in Europe’s top club competition.