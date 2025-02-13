Vitor Roque move set to hinge on Real Betis compensation

Palmeiras have not been dissuaded by reports that Vitor Roque will be staying at Real Betis for the rest of the season, with the Brazilian giants set on making a splash in the transfer window. The deal could come down to talks between Barcelona and Betis.

Roque joined Betis on loan this past summer, with Betis retaining both an option to extend his loan and to buy €80% of his rights for a fee of €25m, allowing Barcelona to recoup their money on the teenage starlet. However recent reports claim that Los Verdiblancos have no intention of doing so.

Even so, and despite the signing of Cucho Hernandez on deadline day for €13m from Columbus Crew, Manuel Pellegrini’s outfit believe that letting Roque go before the end of the season is too much of a risk, as they fight on in Europe and in La Liga, on the hunt for qualification next season. At least that is the line that is being leaked, but Sport say Palmeiras are not convinced.

Betis believe they should be compensated for the early termination of Roque’s loan, and are holding out for money. O Verdao have no intention of negotiating with Betis, but are willing to equal Betis’ option to buy with Barcelona. Ultimately, it will come down to whether Barcelona can convince Betis to end Roque’s loan, and how much they are willing to part with in order to do so.

Barcelona want to sign a right-back this summer to bring in competition for Jules Koundé. Vanderson is a player who's being followed. @gbsans — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 13, 2025

The player is also set to have rejected the approach, but Palmeiras clearly believe they still have a shot, and are willing to make an ‘astronomical’ offer for him. He currently has a deal until 2031 with Barcelona.

Roque will not return to Barcelona next summer, with another loan move or a permanent transfer predicted. Barcelona must now make the choice between whether to potentially lose some money now, but recoup most of what they have spent, or hold out for a better offer in the summer. The Blaugrana spent an initial €30m on Roque as an 18-year-old, but after just 353 minutes, decided he was not for them.