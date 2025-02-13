Tottenham Hotspur intend to finalise summer deal for €25m La Liga star

Last summer, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Betis negotiate a deal that saw Giovani Lo Celso return to the Benito Villamarin, five years after leaving. 12 months on, the expectation is that the two clubs will once again be involved in an operation, but this time, the player in question would be moving in the opposite direction.

As part of the Lo Celso deal, Betis and Spurs negotiated a “special clause” that the Premier League side would retain for Johnny Cardoso. As part of this, a deal can be sealed for €25m, which would be a bargain price for the American midfielder given the impact that he has made in La Liga since his arrival last January.

Since this revelation, there has been increased interest in Cardoso, notably from the Premier League. Wolves tried to sign him during the recent winter transfer window, but Betis turned that offer down, and as such, he will be remaining in Andalusia until the end of the season.

However, it is likely that Cardoso is in his final few months as a Betis player, as according to ED, the intention of Spurs is to activate the special clause that they have for the 23-year-old pivot.

As per the report, the clause becomes active on the 30th of June, and it will only be live until the 10th of July – after this, it disappears forever, although Spurs do not appear to be thinking about this.

If Cardoso does join Spurs in the summer, Betis would net a handy profit. They signed him from Internacional last winter for a fee of €6m, and although a further €3.8m would go to the Brazilian side as part of retaining 20% of any capital gain made by Los Verdiblancos, it would still see them walk away with €15m, and this can go towards securing the services of a suitable replacement.