“We’re going to sign him no matter what” – Saudi Arabia expect Vinicius Junior arrival

Vinicius Junior’s future as a Real Madrid player has generated a lot of speculation over the last few months, and this is a concern for club officials. The Brazilian superstar is out of contract in 2027, and while the idea is for a new long-term deal to be agreed by the summer, it has been complicated by the presence of Saudi Arabia, who want to make the 24-year-old the next big Saudi Pro League signing.

Earlier this week, Vinicius Junior appeared to commit his future to Real Madrid by stating that he wants to stay “for a long time”. However, it has since been revealed that he has taken a keen interest in talks between his entourage and Saudi Arabia, which have gone back as far as two years ago.

Real Madrid are not happy about these revelations, and more doubts have now been sewn about the two parties continuing together. As per Diario AS, they see the situation rather simple in Saudi Arabia: the expectation is that Vinicius will end up arriving in the summer, when they make their approach.

Despite this, Real Madrid have already established that Vinicius is not for sale, and they will advance their pursuit to agree a new contract by the end of the season. However, there is daylight between the two parties in terms of the demands on the table.

It is reported that Vinicius is asking for €18m per season, which would make him the club’s highest earner – ahead of Kylian Mbappe. However, it is also far away from the €200m that he would earn if he headed to Saudi Arabia, although it does appear that his priority remains staying at Real Madrid.

It will be interesting to see whether any progress is made on contract negotiations in the coming weeks. It is clear that Real Madrid want everything wrapped up before the summer, but if that does not happen, there could be an opening for Saudi Arabia.