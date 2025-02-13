Real Madrid have regularly ended up on top of the ‘money table’ in world football in recent years, with a global fanbase and huge sponsorship funds flowing into the club. However another arm of their financial success in recent years has been prize money, driven by consistently deep runs in the Champions League.

This year Los Blancos slipped into the play-off round unexpectedly, losing games to Lille, AC Milan and Liverpool in the group phase. Drawn against Manchester City, Real Madrid have put themselves in a strong position ahead of the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu with a 3-2 win in England. They will be desperate to get through not just to reach their sporting objectives, but also their financial goals this season.

According to Relevo, Real Madrid had budgeted for a run to at least the quarter-finals, and if they do not make it, then the shortcomings in their prize money will go down as losses. They say that despite already hitting a guaranteed income of between €78-81m this season, they would fall €23m short of their budgeted income, which would go down as losses in their accounts.

Equally, if they win the competition – Los Blancos will become one of the favourites to do so if they make it through – they could bank an estimated total of around €143.5m. That would be a surplus of around €40m for their accounts.

Given somewhat cautious transfer policy and strict limits Real Madrid have imposed on their spending in recent years, it is hard not to imagine that covering those losses would not have an impact on their transfer business. Already Real Madrid are dealing with a loss of income from the ongoing ban on concerts at the Bernabeu this year, and have recently missed out on the likes of Leny Yoro and Alphonso Davies as they did not want to match the offers of their competitors.