Real Madrid keeping tabs on €35m-rated defender

Real Madrid are expected to address their defensive options in the summer, with the possibility of all three positions being looked at. They are pursuing a deal for Trent Alexander-Arnold as their new right-back, and while left-back is less known now after Alphonso Davies signed a new contract with Bayern Munich, they could seek an alternative given that Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia have both struggled this season.

Finally, central defender may also be addressed, although the emergence of Raul Asencio has made it less of a priority in the transfer market. The 21-year-old is alongside Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Eder Militao as natural options that Carlo Ancelotti has, while Aurelien Tchouameni and Dani Carvajal can fill in when required.

Nevertheless, there could be some movement, and one option that is available to Real Madrid is Mario Gila. Back in 2022, he left Castilla to join Lazio, where he has become a very prominent figure over the last couple of seasons.

In the last 12 months, Real Madrid have been linked with re-signing Gila, whom they have a buy-back option for. Relevo say that they are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old, although it is more so to do with the fact that he could leave Lazio for someone else in the summer.

According to the report, Inter Milan and Juventus have both been tracking Gila, while he is also attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League. Lazio are believed to have no intention of selling, but if offers do come in, they would want to receive in the region of €35m.

This would be delightful for Real Madrid, as they have a 50% sell-on clause that would become active in the event of Lazio selling Gila. They will be hoping that a deal does take place in the summer, so that they can receive this extra income.