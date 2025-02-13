Real Madrid granted permission to review VAR footage from controversial Kylian Mbappe incident

Earlier this month, Real Madrid were furious after their controversial 1-0 defeat to Espanyol, and that has set off a chain of events in recent weeks. Club officials, including RMTV, were furious at the decision of referee Alejandro Muniz Ruiz and VAR not to send off Carlos Romero for a challenge on Kylian Mbappe – and to make matters worse for Los Blancos, the defender went on to score the winning goal at the Stage Front Stadium.

On the back of this, Real Madrid sent a strongly-worded letter to the Spanish Football Federation, calling out the refereeing collective, which is headed up the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA). They also boycotted a recent meeting that the Federation had established, during which the vast majority of La Liga clubs called for them to be punished.

During this process, Real Madrid asked the Federation to access the VAR audios from the incident with Mbappe and Romero, and after consolation with the CTA, the request has been approved. As per Marca, a delegation from the club will head to the RFEF’s offices at the start of next week to review the footage.

The Federation wants to build bridges so that clear dialogue can be established with Real Madrid, and not only in an extreme circumstance, such as when complaints are being filed over different matters, such as the one with this recent incident. Once the delegation has reviewed the audio files, the hope of officials is that good relations can start to blossom again.

There is no doubt that this has been a very controversial incident in Spanish football. Real Madrid have not held back on their fury, and in response, there has been a lot of disapproval from some of the other clubs in Spanish football, and this threatens to widen a gap of poor institutional relations.