Real Madrid baffled by Vinicius Junior moves and Saudi Arabia meetings

Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior have opened negotiations over a new contract for the Brazilian forward, and despite his consistent remarks in public about wanting to stay at the club for many more years, talk surrounding his future continues to persist. Recently his agents met with Saudi Arabian officials in Prague.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has said on multiple occasions that he has it direct from Vinicius that he wants to be there for many more years, and Vinicius has said similar on many occasions too. Los Blancos this month opened talks with his camp over a new deal, and Cadena Cope assure that Real Madrid called to ask what Vinicius’ demands for a new deal, although they have not received a response.

Yet on Wednesday it was reported that his agents had met with Saudi Arabia in Prague, and that he was considering an ‘irrefutable’ offer from the Middle East, which would pay him €1b over the next five years. Marca say that Real Madrid are baffled by the current news stories and Vinicius’ behaviour.

While the Brazilian assured on Tuesday night he was keen to ‘make history at Real Madrid’, he also noted that ‘I have to speak with the president’. Real Madrid do not understand why so many stories about Vinicius are making it into the public domain, and why his camp are meeting with Saudi Arabia. Regardless of all the talk about an offer of €300m, Los Blancos are reportedly calm about the situation of a player who has a €1b release clause, 2.5 years left on his deal and one that they do not want to sell. Their main goal is to ensure Vinicius remains focused during the key stages of the season.

It seems evident that showdown talks between Vinicius and Florentino Perez are on the horizon. So far the stance from Vinicius camp could be considered posturing in order to get a better contract. The questions will be whether Real Madrid are willing to pay Vinicius more than Kylian Mbappe, whether Vinicius is willing to stay on the same money, and if he is willing to turn down the biggest contract in football history. Previously it has been reported that Real Madrid will only allow Vinicius to leave if he asks to do so.