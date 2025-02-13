“The club has given me everything” – Pau Cubarsi speaks on new Barcelona contract

On Thursday, it was confirmed that Pau Cubarsi had signed a new contract with Barcelona, which keeps him at the club until 2029. The 18-year-old central defender has been a revelation since breaking into the first team 13 months ago, and now he looks set to remain as a vitally important player for many years to come.

There is a lot of delight among Barcelona supporters for Cubarsi’s renewal, but no one is happier than the man himself. He spoke to the club’s official media channels (via MD) after putting pen to paper, during which he expressed his pleasure at extending his stay. He also thanked those that have helped him on his journey so far.

“I’m very happy to renew for the club of my life, the club that has given me everything. I’m proud to be linked for a few more years.

“These are experiences that I am happy that they have passed on to me. The family has always helped me, that they are by my side. The road has been short for me. Both my teammates and the staff have helped me in all areas and have made me the player I am now. I thank them for everything they have given me.”

Cubarsi spoke on the goals that he had upon gaining promotion to the first team last January, and also the updated objectives that he has now that he is a core member of Hansi Flick’s squad.

“To come and enjoy this shirt that is the best in the world and then whatever was coming would be a succession of my game. I have all the ambition in the world because this club asks you to. We want to win every game, every possible title and that’s how we’ll try.”

In Cubarsi, Barcelona have one of the best young defenders in world football. He has already won his first trophy in the Spanish Super Cup, which was a special occasion for his family, and he will be eyeing further silverware this season.