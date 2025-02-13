“There are players who don’t enjoy it” – Kylian Mbappe opens up on Real Madrid pressure

Kylian Mbappe did not have the easiest start to life at Real Madrid, but he has overcome those difficulties now, and as such, he has started to thrive. Finding the back of the net proved difficult for the French superstar in the early stages of the season, but he has hit form in recent weeks, having scored 10 goals in his last nine matches across all competitions, with the latest goal coming in the 3-2 victory over Manchester City earlier this week.

There was lot of expectations on Mbappe after he made his long-awaited move to Real Madrid last summer. That pressure appeared to play a part in the early stages as his performances were under par, but things have been better once he has settled.

Speaking on the Amazon Prime documentary “Real Madrid, how can I not love you” (via Marca), Mbappe discussed the pressures of donning the famous white jersey – for him, it is a challenge rather than a burden.

“It’s easy to say that you have the dream of playing for Real Madrid, but in the end there are players who don’t enjoy the pressure. I enjoy the whole game, I feel the pressure and I like that because I need it to do well, play well, make a sacrifice for the team. For me, in training, every day. I have to feel this pressure, this love too because all the affection that Real Madrid has given me from day one, and before, was incredible. But I also need this pressure to play, enjoy my game and help the team as much as I can, with my quality.”

Mbappe also spoke on scoring on his Real Madrid debut in the UEFA Super Cup, which also saw him collecting the first of what he hopes is many trophies with the club.

“For me it was a great moment, for sure, and I hope we are going to win more.”