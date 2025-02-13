Real Madrid were desperate to avoid too much discord in the dressing with the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, as the Frenchman arrived keeping a low profile, and reportedly earning the same money as their other top stars. Whether they can maintain that equilibrium in their wage scale is a major question facing Los Blancos.

Mbappe currently eanrs around €15m per season net, the same as Vinicius Junior at the top of their salary scale say Diario AS. However Vinicius is aware that Mbappe received a €40m signing bonus this past summer, and is likely to demand a wage rise as contract negotiations get underway for a new deal. His contract is up in 2027, and Real Madrid have called the Brazilian’s camp to understand his demands.

However Real Madrid have also received a call from Jude Bellingham’s agents. When he arrived, he earned similar money to Vinicius, but the Brazilian’s rising contract has him now earning significantly more. Bellingham is currently earning between €8-10m net per season, but over the past 18 months, has become one of the leaders of the team, both in terms of character and in terms of his performances on the pitch.

His agents believe that Bellingham deserves a wage rise that brings him closer to the top of the salary scale, despite the fact he has another 4.5 years on his deal.

Certainly in terms of performance, they have a point, but with Bellingham unlikely to want to leave Los Blancos any time soon, they are in a weak negotiating position. As soon as Vinicius signs a new deal though, Bellingham will be within his rights to demand similar, and should he receive a wage rise, then that will play into any negotiations with the Englishman. Real Madrid are in control of the situation, but neither will they want to irritate the 21-year-old.