Jonathan Tah set on Barcelona move despite Deco concerns

Barcelona looked as if they would be replacing Ronald Araujo this coming summer several months ago, and that could still be the case, but it has left them with some big decisions to make ahead of next summer. Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah was their primary alternative to Araujo, and the German defender is available on a free, having decided not to sign a new deal at the BayArena.

Like Bayern Munich, Barcelona moved to sign Tah last summer, but could not agree a deal with Leverkusen. The Bavarian giants, along with Real Madrid, have been credited with an interest in Tah, and were cited as the Blaugrana’s main competition for his signature this summer. Yet MD report that Tah has decided he wants to play for Barcelona over other offers.

The 28-year-old German international supported the Catalan giants as a child, and shortly a meeting will take place to hammer out a deal with Barcelona. It is noted that nothing is agreed between the two sides, even if contacts have previously taken place to see if the other parties were interested. Tah is aware he may earn less at Barcelona, but prefers a move to Spain over Bayern.

That said, Barcelona will have to assure him of two things: that they can register him with La Liga, and whether he will have a key role in the side. Sporting Director Deco gave an interview with Sport on Wednesday, which would suggest that Tah’s chances of signing for Barcelona are on the decline.

“There are many variables that we do not control, but the idea is there and we know what we want. If the question is about whether we have four centre-backs, it will be difficult to bring in anyone in, that is true.”

Barcelona are only two weeks removed from signing Ronald Araujo to a fresh contract extension until 2031, and so far, the debate has been painted as one or the other, with neither happy to settle for a second role. Deco has assured Araujo wants to stay, but there is still plenty of talk that he could leave in the summer.