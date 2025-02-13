European round-up: Real Sociedad and Real Betis take control of play-off round ties

There were Europa League and UEFA Conference League matches taking place across Europe on Thursday, with Real Sociedad and Real Betis involved in terms of La Liga sides. La Real travelled to Denmark to face FC Midtjylland in the first leg of their play-off round tie, while Los Verdiblancos took on KAA Gent in Belgium.

FC Midtjylland 1-2 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad are so far doing their part to help La Liga secure an extra Champions League place for next season, which they could benefit from. Imanol Alguacil’s side are in pole position to reach the last 16 of the Europa League after a narrow victory in Denmark.

Brais Mendez was the main main for La Real, as he scored the opener from the penalty spot after he himself was fouled inside the area, before laying up Takefusa Kubo for a wonderful second. Adam Buksa got a goal back for the hosts, but ahead of next week’s return leg at the Reale Arena, it is the Basque side that are in control.

KAA Gent 0-3 Real Betis

Real Betis are even more comfortable in their UEFA Conference League play-off round tie, having scored three unanswered goals in Belgium. It was goalless at the half time interval, but Manuel Pellegrini’s side took advantage in the second period.

The opener came from Antony, who could be kept on for next season if an agreement can be reached in the summer with Manchester United. The Brazilian winger made it goals in back-to-back matches with a curling effort into the bottom corner. 20 minutes from full time, Cedric Bakambu added a second for Betis after he was played in by Isco Alarcon, before Sergi Altimara completed the scoring two minutes after coming off the bench.