Deco confirms Barcelona star asked for Saudi Arabia transfer in January

It has been a busy few weeks for Deco, who has been working on securing several new contracts for some of the most important players at Barcelona.

Deco has certainly been dealing with a lot, which is why he has not welcomed recent comments made by former Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font in regards to the signing of Vitor Roque. As per RAC1 (via MD), he spoke on the matter.

“To conquer what you want, not everything goes. He accuses me of something I haven’t done in my life. You can’t go through life insinuating, accusing. If you have proof, let him do it. But don’t insinuate. I am not going to allow it. Faced with this, you must have a forceful answer. If not, the same irresponsibility that he has had will continue with other lies. It must be stopped immediately.”

Deco also spoke on Unai Hernandez, who left Barcelona in January to join Al-Ittihad. He revealed that it was the player himself that pushed for the club, which lines up with reports that there were some officials that did not appreciate the sale.

“It’s difficult to say anything, because I don’t know his personal and family reality. Saudi Arabia is also becoming a market for young players and Barcelona, obviously, has a lot of quality in the lower categories. When a player makes a decision, it’s very difficult to stop. If we tried to keep Unai because he has a contract, it would have been worse for him and for us because he was very clear about leaving. I think it is hasty, but it is my opinion.

“Unai was frustrated for not having the opportunity to play in the first team. But we must think that young people will have it more and more difficult because there are already many who are consolidating. But sometimes you rush because you want to have the opportunity as soon as possible.”