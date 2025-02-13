Barcelona to seal another key contract renewal until 2030 imminently

Barcelona will continue their efforts to tie down the core of their young side for the coming years, with the next player to put pen to paper set to be defender Pau Cubarsi. The 18-year-old defender has been in the senior side for little over a year, but has quickly made a starting spot his own.

The teenage defender made his debut under Xavi Hernandez last January as a 17-year-old, and in the subsequent months, was quickly handed a contract extension until 2027. Given his deal at the time was up in 2026, the Blaugrana were no doubt keen to give themselves extra time to negotiate a longer contract with Cubarsi, with Manchester City having already made an offer for him the previous summer while he was still an under-19 player.

🚨 EXCLUSIVA @10JoseAlvarez 🚨 🔜 "Este jueves Cubarsí renovará con el Barça". ✍️ "Firmará por tres temporadas más, hasta 2030". pic.twitter.com/eLvIuiNSok — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) February 13, 2025

According to Jose Alvarez of El Chiringuito, Barcelona will on Thursday sign a new three-year contract with Cubarsi, extending his deal until 2030. The 18-year-old defender will be tied to the club until he is 23 under the fresh deal. Cubarsi’s deal will follow on from renewals for Gerard Martin, Pedri, Gavi and Ronald Araujo.

Cubarsi seems to be assured a spot in the starting XI for many years to come if he can maintain his level and steer clear of innjuries. Under both Xavi and Hansi Flick, he has been a de facto starter for Barcelona, barely blinking on the biggest stages. He is also in and out of the Spain squad too, having won an Olympic gold medal this past summer with La Roja.

Arguably the subject of most intrigue his who will accompany him in the centre of Barcelona’s defence in the coming years. Cubarsi has formed a strong partnership with Inigo Martinez, who is set to continue next season, but long-term is unlikely to continue as a starter.