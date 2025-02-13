Barcelona confirm new contract for star defender Pau Cubarsi

Barcelona have confirmed that teenage defensive starlet Pau Cubarsi has signed a new contract with the club, which will keep him there until at least 2029. The 18-year-old will still just be 22 years old when the deal expires.

The Blaugrana did not make any signings in the January transfer window, despite making it back within their salary limit, following the sale of more assets to the tune of €100m. It has become clear that at least part of that money was destined for contract renewals.

Video: Pau Cubarsí arriving at the club's offices to sign his new contract until 2029. https://t.co/6ySCxIyOU7 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 13, 2025

Gerard Martin, Ronald Araujo, Pedri and Gavi have all put pen to paper in recent weeks, and now Cubarsi has also committed his future to the Blaugrana. Cubarsi had a contract until 2027, already extended last season, but there was little doubt over his future, with the teenager keen to continue in Catalonia, where he came through the youth academy.

Cubarsi is tipped to be at the heart of Barcelona’s defence for much of the next decade, having broken into the side in January of 2024. The 18-year-old quickly made a first-team spot his own last season under Xavi Hernandez, and has been more or less omnipresent under Hansi Flick too. In addition, Cubarsi was part of the Spain side that won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics last summer.

In 2024 he was also capped five times for the senior Spain side, and is competing for his spot with La Roja. Beyond Cubarsi, the question for many Barcelona fans is who will accompany him in central defence in the coming years. This year Inigo Martinez has been his most common partner, but the Basque defender is now into his mid-thirties. Ronald Araujo’s future remains uncertain despite signing a new deal, while Barcelona are also interested in Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah on a free transfer too.