Conor Gallagher set to lose starting role at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid are in the heat of the title race as the business end of the season streaks around the corner, and their draw at the Santiago Bernabeu keeps them right on the heels of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga. One player feeling the chill of the Madrid winter is Conor Gallagher however.

At the opposite end of the equation is Samuel Lino. Diario AS explain that he is slowly winnning the battle for the spot on the left side of midfield in the starting XI ahead of Gallagher and Rodrigo Riquelme. Despite patchy form this season, in recent weeks the Brazilian has returned to the starting line-up, and Simeone has decided to stick with him, in spite of some questionable decision-making in the Madrid derby.

Lino was the one who won the penalty against Los Blancos though, and in their last eight games, has started five of them, coming on at half-time in two more clashes. So far this season he has 4 goals and 5 assists, as well as being Atletico’s second most dangerous player in terms of dribbling.

On the other hand, Gallagher is being eased out of the starting team by Lino’s return. In the centre of midfield, Pablo Barrios is doing his best to keep captain Koke Resurreccion on the sidelines alongside Rodrigo de Paul. On the other side, Giuliano Simeone is a fixture on the right behind the front two.

The former Chelsea man arrived with plenty of fanfare to the Metropolitano, and was given a warm welcome by the Atletico, following a €40m move from the Premier League. A fast start has given way to a more discreet run from Gallagher though, and now has just three starts in their last seven games. Over the course of the season Gallagher has two goals and three assists in 29 appearances, accounting for 1,621 minutes.