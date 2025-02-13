Carlo Ancelotti makes Real Madrid history during Champions League victory over Manchester City

Carlo Ancelotti is undoubtedly one of the best managers that Real Madrid have ever had, and he continues to show that during his second spell in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has already won 15 major honours as head coach, and with two of those having come this season, he will be keen to add more to his collection by the time he eventually ends up leaving, which is expected to be either this summer or next.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Ancelotti’s future as Real Madrid head coach, but for now, he retains the full support of the club’s board of directors, headed up by president Florentino Perez. He has been linked with a return to his homeland of Italy, although he has stated publicly on multiple occasions that he would retire upon ending his stay in the Spanish capital.

Ancelotti has already broken many records during his time at Real Madrid, and on Tuesday, he took another from the iconic Miguel Munoz. The 3-2 victory over Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League play-off round tie was the 72nd match for the 65-year-old in European football’s premier competition, which is now one more than Munoz.

As per MD, Ancelotti reflected on that achievement when speaking to Real Madrid’s official media channels.

“It is a great honour. There are some games out of these 72 that have been unforgettable, such as the finals and the comebacks. It has been 72 fantastic games and I do not forget the good games we have been able to play.”

Ancelotti has won the Champions League three times as Real Madrid manager – in 2013-14, 2021-22 and 2023-24. He will be eyeing up at least one more success in the competition before retirement, and given that Los Blancos are well-placed to get past one of their great European rivals in Man City, it could be this season.