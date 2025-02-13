Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has explained that he has not regrets over the exit of previous manager Xavi Hernandez. The Blaugrana boss initially announced his resignation in January, only to be persuaded in late April to remain at the club by President Joan Laporta. Just three weeks later, the club would change their mind and sack Xavi.

The Catalan giants were largely panned for their handling of events, taking such a sudden U-turn, and going back on a number of statements they made when Xavi’s continuity was announced publicly. Xavi in particular thanked Laporta and Deco for their trust.

“Xavi’s departure was not easy because he had won a league, he had entered the club at a difficult time and accepted the challenge, but last season was tough in every sense and that is why we decided that the best thing was a replacement on the bench,” he told Sport.

“I don’t regret anything because I’m always direct and honest, I always say the things I believe and what I think at that moment. Xavi will always be a friend, an important person for me. He has been a teammate and is a very important person in the history of the club, one of the most important players in the history of Barca.”

He also pointed out that it was Xavi who instigated the process of his departure and not the club.

“We have a lot of affection for him, but football is football. Sometimes things don’t work out the way you think and you have to change. And we can’t forget that the first one to take the step of leaving was Xavi and then he changed his mind and that whole drama that we had to live through ensued. But I have nothing to regret, among other things because it wasn’t my decision, it wasn’t me who decided it, the decision was ultimately made due to a series of things that happened and because of which we came to the conclusion that a change was best.”

Xavi and Deco have had a rocky history in the past, with the two reportedly disagreeing on attitude and approach while still in the dressing room as players under Frank Rijkaard. When Pep Guardiola arrived, Xavi is rumoured to have advised him to include Deco in his clearout the very same summer, while the two also seemed to be at odds for much of the time while they were working together as coach and sporting director.