Barcelona sporting director Deco disagrees with Hansi Flick on signing priority

Barcelona are gearing up for an important summer transfer window, which will be their first since returning to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, which they did at the start of January. While sporting director Deco has been on record saying that the first team does not need many additions, it is still expected that there will be significant arrivals.

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of speculation regarding the positions that Barcelona will aim to address in the summer. Goalkeeper and striker have both been mentioned, but neither is the priority for Deco or head coach Hansi Flick.

Flick has already made it clear to Deco that his priority would be signing a new right-back to provide competition with Jules Kounde, which suggests that Hector Fort is not in the picture for the German head coach. However, the two do not see eye-to-eye on this, as for Deco, his priority is the addition of a new top-level left winger, as reported by Diario AS.

Raphinha has sparkled on the left wing this season, with his goal against Sevilla on Sunday taking him to 27 for the season in all competitions, in addition to 13 assists. However, Deco wants to bring in a new signing to increase competitiveness.

In recent weeks, Luis Diaz has once again emerged as a target for Barcelona, and the Liverpool star is believed to be very well-liked by Deco. There have also been links with Rafael Leao and Nico Williams, who was heavily pursued last summer before he committed to staying at Athletic Club.

Deco’s commitment to signing a new left winger once again underlines that Ansu Fati is not counted on by Barcelona, and Flick is also included in this. However, it will be interesting to see whether an addition would depend on the La Masia star leaving, as was the case during the winter transfer window.