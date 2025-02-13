Barcelona opt against adding star defender to players with €1bn release clause

On Thursday, Barcelona confirmed that Pau Cubarsi had become the latest player to sign a new long-term contract, as he committed his future until 2029. He has joined the likes of Ronald Araujo, Pedri and Gavi in extending his stay, although his deal is shorter than the aforementioned trio (Araujo 2031, Pedri and Gavi 2030).

In terms of release clauses, Pedri and Gavi stayed at €1bn. Araujo’s previous that this value, but as part of the agreement he made with sporting director Deco, the figure is now much lower and more affordable to clubs interested in the Uruguayan defender.

In Cubarsi’s case, his release clause fee has not been touched from his previous contract, meaning that he does not join the list of players whose deals can be bought out for €1bn. As per Sport, his figure has remained at a “measly” €500m.

As per the report, Barcelona felt that there was no need to adjust Cubarsi’s release clause, as they understand that the amount is still very high and unattainable for any team interested in signing him. Furthermore, the club also believes that the 18-year-old would not wish to leave even if a club were to pay €500m.

It has been a very productive few weeks for Barcelona in terms of contract negotiations. Araujo, Pedri, Gavi and Cubarsi are four key renewals to have tied down, and on top of this, Fermin Lopez also signed a new deal recently. Soon, Lamine Yamal and Marc Bernal will also pen new long-term contracts, although they must wait until they both turn 18.

Barcelona are making it clear that they have a very strong core group of players, and they want to keep them together for as long as possible. With Hansi Flick at the helm, there is a lot to be excited about for those associated with the Catalan giants.