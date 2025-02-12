Third name added to Barcelona right-back shortlist for summer move

Barcelona have made the right-back position one of their priorities for the summer transfer window, as they look to strengthen an area that has been under-resourced for some time. Currently the reconverted Jules Kounde has practically played the entire season, with youngster Hector Fort featuring sparingly, and clearly yet to earn the complete trust of Hansi Flick.

Fort did have options to leave on loan in the January transfer window, but both Barcelona and the player knocked back any approaches. However if another right-back arrives in the summer, that may change his mind. So far it has been revealed that AS Monaco right-back Vanderson remains on their shortlist, and talks have been conducted with Almeria’s Marc Pubill too, who they made a move for last summer. The deal could not be completed due to a lack of space in their salary limit.

Now Sport have revealed another name that is on their shortlist for the summer, and another player that they made a move for previously. The Catalan daily explain that Barcelona had scouted Flamengo right-back Wesley before he made the first team, and tried to negotiate a loan with an option to buy for Wesley to go to Barca Atletic in 2023, but the Blaugrana are again looking at him as an option.

Wesley, now 21, has made the right-back spot his own under the coaching of Filipe Luis, and has impressed greatly. Flamengo earn 90% of his rights, and a price tag of around €35m is cited – one Barcelona are working out if they believe to be value for money. He is set to make his Brazil debut in March if he avoids injury, but it is noted that various Premier League clubs would be willing to meet Flamengo’s demands.

Last week it was reported by Goal that Manchester United have also taken an interest in Wesley, and that Zenit St. Petersburg have had a €24m offer for the young talent turned down. It appears Flamengo will have sufficient competition in order to get at least close to their asking price for Wesley.