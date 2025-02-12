UEFA prepared to move Champions League final to United States

Real Madrid's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti lifts the trophy to celebrate the victory at the end of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, at Wembley stadium, in London, on June 1, 2024. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

The Champions League is undoubtedly one of the biggest sports competitions in the world, and UEFA appear keen to make it grow further by tapping into the American market, which sees football as a less popular sport behind the likes of American football, basketball and baseball.

UEFA also see this as an opportunity to generate more revenue, and according to The Independent, talks are already underway to move the Champions League final from Europe to the United States, with this measure proposed to come into effect from the 2027-28 season onwards.

As per the report, UEFA and the European Club Association have entered into an exclusive negotiation period with Relevent Sports for global commercial rights to the Champions League from 2027. If a deal were to be completed, it would end the European football governing body’s relations with TEAM Marketing, with whom they have been partners with for over 30 years.

The idea of moving European football matches is not a new one, as La Liga were working on the possibility of taking Barcelona’s home fixture against Atletico Madrid over to the United States, although a deal could not be agreed in the end. Meanwhile, the newly-revamped Club World Cup, which will feature Real Madrid and Atleti, is being played in the country next summer.

According to the report, Relevent Sports “are on the brink” of striking a deal with UEFA, and this would make it a bigger reality that the Champions League final would be moved from Europe to the United States. Understandably, this would likely be a decision that is met with a lot of criticism and pushback, especially from supporters.

It remains to be seen how this situation develops in the coming weeks and months. There is no doubt that it is a controversial measure, and one that fans across Europe are unlikely to welcome.