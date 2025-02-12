Saudi Arabia offer for Vinicius Junior deemed “unrejectable”

The future of Vinicius Junior has generated a lot of speculation in recent months, with Saudi Arabia pushing hard to sign the superstar from Real Madrid. He addressed the situation after Tuesday’s Champions League victory against Manchester City, although there still remains plenty of doubts, especially as club officials have reportedly not reacted well to the comments.

Saudi Arabia want Vinicius to be the next big star to head to the Middle Eastern nation. There have been several contacts between the Saudi Pro League and the representatives of the Real Madrid winger, and these meetings have now been documented in a new report by Radio MARCA.

It’s stated that the first meeting to take place between Saudi Arabia and Vinicius’ representatives was back in 2023, and the player himself was said to have listened in to the talks that took place.

Saudi Arabia are offering Vinicius a package worth €1bn (five-year contract worth €200m per season), but they have been keen to stress that the proposal is not purely driven by its financial offerings. The idea has also been to tempt the Brazilian superstar to become an ambassador for the 2034 World Cup, which was confirmed to have been won by the Saudi bid a couple of months ago.

Members of Vinicius’ entourage, who travelled to Saudi Arabia as recently as three weeks ago, consider the offer on the table to be “unprecedented and unrejectable”. The player himself is interested, although one of the concerns he has regards the possible tainting of his image in the eyes of Real Madrid officials and supporters. He does not want to be seen as making the move for the money, as this would not be his intention.

For now, the situation is very open, as Vinicius has yet to make a definitive decision, despite his comments earlier this week.