“The club are going to wait” – Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil unmoved on contract situation

Real Sociedad are back in Europa League action on Thursday as they take on FC Midtjylland in the first leg of their play-off round tie. They arrive in Denmark with a fair bit of uncertainty after patchy form in recent weeks, although they are off the back of a victory over Espanyol last weekend.

As per Relevo, La Real head coach Imanol Alguacil spoke on the upcoming match, which he expects to be tough.

“For us it is going to be complicated, just like everyone else. They are a team with very physical players and they do damage from set pieces and throw-ins with offensive, young and daring players. They are a brave team with the ball and with their physical power they take advantage of their tactics. We’re going to have to give our best.”

Alguacil will be without the injured Aihen Munoz and Igor Zubeldia in Denmark, although he is still very happy with the options at his disposal.

“What encourages me to make decisions is the performance of the players and I see many at a very good level, close to 100%. That encourages me to do the rotations that I have been doing. On Sunday we have another important duel and the second leg (is next Thursday). It is important to have the entire squad as it is. Let’s see if we get a good result and that there are no injuries.”

He also addressed his future, which has been under scrutiny in recent months given that he is out of contract at the end of the season.

“My renewal is going to come from how I feel, not from what part of the fans or journalists think. It’s not linked to your comments or those of the fans, but to what I feel. La Real is very a big club and I’m sure that many coaches will want to come. But the club want it to be me (to continue) and they are going to wait until the last day.”