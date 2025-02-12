Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was delighted with his side in their 3-2 victory over Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League play-off, as Jude Bellingham grabbed a sixth injury time winner of his career. Los Blancos created a number of chances throughout the clash though, and if anything, were frivolous with their opportunities.

It was their first ever win at the Etihad, at their seventh attempt over City, having gone to battle on a number of occasions in the past 13 years. However the game could be a turning point for a number of other reasons. Speaking after the match, Ancelotti told the press that ‘the season properly starts now’ for his side, a sign that he saw a shift in what Real Madrid were offering.

The Italian has been demanding defensive sacrifice from his front four of Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe all season, with generally disappointing results, but seemed to get it on Tuesday. Two of their goals came from winning the ball in the City half, and Relevo note that between the front four, they managed 14 ball recoveries against City. In particular, Bellingham stood out with seven.

Meanwhile Marca also note that it is the first time Real Madrid have beaten a traditional power this season, although they did manage a wins over Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta, one of the best sides in Serie A. Outside of that though, Real Madrid have suffered defeats to AC Milan, Liverpool, Athletic Club at San Mames, as well as drawing twice with Atletico Madrid and losing heavily to Barcelona twice.

This was the first time Los Blancos looked convincing against a side with significant resources, and that will give them a confidence boost going into the business end of the season. The one caveat that could be added is the fact that City look a shadow of themselves – their mistakes and lack of quality was just as noticeable as Real Madrid’s virtues.