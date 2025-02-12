One-match suspension confirmed for Barcelona star

Barcelona will be aiming to keep pace in the La Liga title race as they host Rayo Vallecano on Monday, but they will do so without an important player. Hansi Flick must do without the services of influential midfielder Fermin Lopez, who will be forced to sit in the stands at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Fermin was the catalyst for Barcelona’s 4-1 victory over Sevilla last weekend, as he scored less than 60 seconds after being brought on after the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. However, his appearance lasted only 17 minutes as he was sent off soon after for a challenge on Djibril Sow, although the Catalans still managed to see out the result with 10 men.

On-field referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez dismissed Fermin for a “tackle against an opponent in dispute for the ball using excessive force”, and for that, the 21-year-old will miss the fixture against Rayo. However, that will be the only game that he misses, as Marca have confirmed that it is only a one-match suspension that has been handed out by the Spanish Football Federation’s Competition Committee.

It means that Flick has one less option in midfield to play alongside Pedri and Marc Casado or Frenkie de Jong. Dani Olmo is back after injury and has a good chance of being called upon, while Gavi could retain his place in the line-up despite a less-than-convincing performance against Sevilla.

Barcelona will be clear favourites to defeat Rayo Vallecano, although Inigo Perez’s side will be arriving in the Catalan capital on a rich vein of form. They are unbeaten in their last eight La Liga matches, so confidence will be high ahead of kick-off on Monday night. However, they will need to shut down the likes of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, who will soon be offered a new contract by officials at Can Barca.