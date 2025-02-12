Las Palmas confirm Alvaro Valles contract termination

It’s no secret that Alvaro Valles is pining for a move to Real Betis, and in order to get his wish, he gave up playing football this season after Las Palmas confirmed that the talented goalkeeper would be exiled from the first team squad if he did not sign a new contract.

Valles’ existing deal was due to run out at the end of this season, meaning that he would be free to join Betis in the summer. However, it appears that he could make his return to the Andalusian club earlier than expected, as he is now a free agent.

La UD Las Palmas y Álvaro Valles acuerdan separar sus caminos. 🔸 https://t.co/HQ4JrZhPhg pic.twitter.com/PqKIQVRzBu — UD Las Palmas (@UDLP_Oficial) February 10, 2025

Earlier this week, Las Palmas announced that they had mutually agreed to terminate Valles’ contract with immediate effect.

“UD Las Palmas and the Sevillian goalkeeper have decided to end their contract after six seasons. Valles, who joined the club in 2018, closes his time in the yellow discipline. UD Las Palmas thanks Alvaro for his professionalism and dedication defending the badge and wishes him luck, both in his future sporting and personal projects.”

Valles, who turned down offers from the likes of Marseille and Villarreal last summer, already has a verbal agreement to join Betis from July, although it appears that this move can now be brought forward. Cadena SER have reported that Valles did not want to spend the remainder of the season in the stands at Gran Canaria, and the decision to end his contract early, which has come as a surprise, was done to ensure that he returns to Andalusia as soon as possible.

Currently, Betis have made no moves to bring Valles in, which suggests that he will not be signed with immediate effect. However, the likelihood is that he will be allowed to use the club’s training facilities to keep his fitness levels up, which is essential considering that he has not played a competitive match since last May.