Galatasaray miss out on signing of Barcelona attacker

PAMPLONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 28: Pau Victor of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the LaLiga match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at Estadio El Sadar on September 28, 2024 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Barcelona did not make any changes to their first team squad during the winter transfer window, which was a relief for head coach Hansi Flick, although he did want to bring in Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United. However, the important thing was that none of the counted-on players left, and this included Pau Victor.

There has been plenty of uncertainty surrounding Victor over the last six weeks, given that he and Dani Olmo saw their La Liga registration expire at the end of December. However, Barcelona have been able to re-register them for the time being after being granted a precautionary measure by the Higher Sports Council (CSD), although this could be revoked if the appeal, submitted by La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation, is successful.

On top of this, there was speculation that Victor could leave on loan during the winter transfer window due to a lack of first team minutes, although this option was dismissed. That was bad news for Galatasaray, who had been keen to bring in the young Spanish striker, as reported by Sport.

Despite already having the likes of Mauro Icardi, Victor Osimhen and Alvaro Morata on their books, Galatasaray wanted to sign Victor too – it is not clear whether they were hoping to take advantage of the situation with his registration, or if the intention was purely to negotiate with Barcelona. Nevertheless, it matters little now as he has remained in Catalonia.

Barcelona have high hopes for Victor, despite his lack of prominence in the first team over the last few months. They are keen for him to play an important role between now and the end of the season, and given that he can operate on both wings and as a striker, he should have chances to make regular appearances.