Former Rangers star suffers ACL rupture seven minutes into La Liga debut

In order to give themselves the best chance of La Liga survival, Leganes made several signings during the winter transfer window, and one was Borna Barisic. The 32-year-old, who signed on loan from Trabzonspor for the remainder of the season, was brought in to add extra quality to the left-back position.

Barisic made his debut for Leganes during last weekend’s 2-0 defeat against Valencia at the Mestalla, but he only lasted a handful of minutes before being forced off with injury. It was a rather innocuous incident, but it has turned out to be very severe.

Earlier this week, Leganes confirmed that Barisic has suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, meaning that he will no longer be able to play again for the remainder of the season.

“After having to retire injured in this Sunday’s match between Valencia C.F. and C.D. Leganes at the Mestalla Stadium, and after undergoing tests on Monday, the cucumber player Borna Barisic has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The club wishes the player a speedy recovery and the greatest encouragement.”

It is an awful injury for Barisic to suffer, especially as it could affect his ability to return to 100% given his age. For Leganes, who are now in 17th place in the standings after last weekend’s results, it is a bitter blow to their chances of staying in La Liga come the end of the season.

In terms of possible replacements, Leganes have Adri Altimira and Javi Hernandez as options to play at left-back, but neither would have been as assured as Barisic. It means that head coach Borja Jimenez must work to figure out a solution, which will need to take affect from Saturday, when his side host Alaves in the lunchtime kick-off.