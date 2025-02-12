Florentino Perez not happy with Vinicius Junior after public remarks

There is no doubt that Vinicius Junior is one of the leading figures at Real Madrid, but he wants to be seen as the main man – with the idea of that being represented in his contract. However, this stance is causing complications.

Vinicius’ future has been widely speculated upon in recent months, with Saudi Arabia reportedly prepared to pay a world-record fee to prise him away from Real Madrid. The 24-year-old publicly committed himself to Los Blancos after Tuesday’s Champions League victory over Manchester City, although his comments did not go down well with everyone.

Vinicius’ declaration that “he wants to stay here for a long time” have been seen as transferring the pressure on Real Madrid officials to offer him an acceptable contract, and as per Sport, this has not been well-received by the club’s executives, headed up by long-standing president Florentino Perez.

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Real Madrid’s opening contract offer to Vinicius was turned down. That package would have seen the Vinicius as the highest earner alongside Kylian Mbappe, but that is not enough for the Brazilian superstar, who wants the club to break their wage structure in order to retain his services.

At this stage, Perez is not prepared to give in to the demands of Vinicius and his representatives, although there is an insistence to have an agreement sewn up before the end of the season, so as to ensure that Saudi Arabia do not have a chance of signing him during the summer transfer window.

It would be a very big blow for Real Madrid to lose Vinicius, although the message portrayed is that no one is bigger than the club. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen who gives in first during the next stage of contract negotiations, which should be sooner rather than later.