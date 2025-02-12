Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has explained that fans should not expect too much business from the Catalan giants this summer, as they are content with their squad. As the Blaugrana continue to be linked with several forwards and a number of right-backs, Deco says they are not in need of major surgery in the next transfer window.

Much has been made of the fact that Barcelona are now back within their salary limit, theoretically improving their ability to make big signings. Carlo Ancelotti has been asked whether he might have liked similar at Real Madrid, and TV3 asked Deco whether they would be spending big in the summer.

“Manchester City spent more than €200m in January. We can’t afford it, today. But we don’t need to bring three or four players either. They need a renewal [of the squad]. We’ve already done it. We signed three years ago, and the youngsters have established themselves.”

Meanwhile he also calmed talk of Barcelona being one of the favourites for the Champions League.

Breaking: Fermín López has been suspended for one game following his red card against Sevilla. — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 12, 2025

“I don’t think so. To be that, you have to be in the quarter-finals and semi-finals for a few years. And it hasn’t been like that. This season we have to take a step forward to improve. No matter how excited we are and no matter how well we are playing, Barca are not favourites.”

The latest reporting in Barcelona is that they will look for another star addition to their forward line in the summer, as well as strengthening the full-back positions. Meanwhile amid uncertainty over Ronald Araujo’s future in recent months, it seems likely at least one or two central defenders will be on their way out. The other key issue causing chins to wag is the contract situation surrounding Frenkie de Jong, who is out of contract in 2026.