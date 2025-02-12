Osasuna

Bryan Zaragoza unsure on future ahead of Bayern Munich return

Last summer, Bryan Zaragoza made a quick-fire return to Spanish football as he joined Osasuna on loan from Bayern Munich. The 23-year-old winger left Granada last January to sign for the Bundesliga giants, but after a disappointing first six months in Bavaria, he was allowed to temporarily continue his career back in his homeland.

It has been a promising season so far from Zaragoza, who has shown plenty of good moments in Pamplona. He recently returned after a two-month injury lay-off, and his focus will be on helping Osasuna finish as high as possible in the La Liga standings.

After the season is over, he will return to Bayern, as Osasuna do not have the option to sign him permanently, nor can they afford to do so anyway. However, it is not guaranteed that he remains at the Allianz Arena, especially as it has been reported that Villarreal would want him to make an immediate return to La Liga.

Bryan Zaragoza was at Bayern Munich for the second half of last season

In an interview with DAZN (via ED), the man himself has now admitted that he does not know where he will be playing his football next season.

“I have a contract with Bayern until 2029, I have four years left on my contract. I’m still not sure what’s going to happen, I’m focused here on finishing the season with Osasuna. I would like to play in Spain as I am playing now, but if I have to return to Germany, which I will, it is also a big step for me and I would also like to.”

There could be an opening in the Bayern squad for Zaragoza as fellow winger Leroy Sane has been strongly linked with a move away at the end of the season when his contract comes to an end. Furthermore, Mathys Tel could also be on his way on a permanent basis, so there are chances for him to remain in Bavaria.

Tags Bayern Munich Bryan Zaragoza Osasuna

