Barcelona scout expects Lamine Yamal to be better than Lionel Messi

Last summer, Barcelona added to their scouting ranks by bringing on Andrea Mancini, the son of former Manchester City and Italy manager Roberto. Since his arrival, he has been rather busy.

As per MD, Mancini opened up on receiving the offer, and also his relationship with Barcelona sporting director Deco.

“It was a unique opportunity, impossible to say no. We had been in contact for some years. I know Laporta’s son well and this summer he called me to tell me if I would be interested in the project. Of course, I accepted the offer and came here.

“We get along right away. Deco needed a figure to act as a ‘shuttle’ between Italy and Barcelona. I’m going to watch a lot of games both here and in Italy. He talked a lot with the director. He always has the last word, obviously.”

Mancini revealed that Barcelona are aiming to put a lot of emphasis on La Masia in the coming years, and his job will be to scout the biggest talents, primarily in Italy. He also made a rather bold statement of Lamine Yamal, who will soon have his contract situation addressed.

“I took a very big leap, but things are going well. I’m looking for new Lamine Yamal. The club’s challenge is to get at least four or five young players from La Masia into the first team every year. And the challenge is met every year. Look at Lamine Yamal – it’s easy to say, but he’s been there for three years now. He will become stronger than everyone, even Messi.”

Mancini also assessed the current crop of La Masia stars, and put forward a name to be the next first team breakout star.

“Among the boys who are now making their way into the first team, if I had to name one I would say Toni Fernandez. He is 16 years old, he has already made his debut and he has everything to be a champion.”