On Monday, Espanyol released a strong statement condemning Barcelona star Maria Leon, after she appeared to touch Daniela Caracas’ genitalia during a match. Beyond an exchange of statements, no action has yet been taken.

During a corner, as ‘Mapi’ Leon and Caracas jostled for a corner, Leon appears to touch the Espanyol player’s genitalia before stopping and saying something. Barcelona later that afternoon put out a statement on Leon’s behalf, in which she denies doing so, and claims that she touched Caracas’ leg. This was then met with a second statement by Espanyol, who noted that the ‘images were clear’.

The Player’s Union ‘FutPRO’ have offered their services to all parties involved, but so far neither the Competition Committee, Liga F nor the RFEF have made a move to punish Leon. Meanwhile Relevo report that Barcelona have asked MediaPro, the broadcast operator, for more images of the incident. They were subsequently provided with those images, as were Espanyol, Leon and Caracas. So far Barcelona have not been in contact with Espanyol about the incident.

Caracas is due to return to training on Wednesday at Espanyol, and all parties are waiting to see if she decides to take further action. Given Liga F and the RFEF have not done so, this is more likely to be legal action against Leon.

Speaking to Diario AS, Director of Women’s Football at Espanyol Dolors Ribalta was keen to highlight that Caracas was in shock after the incident. Espanyol were keen to give the Colombian her space.

“What we can value is what the player went through, who is the protagonist and the victim whom we have to protect. The player tells us from the beginning that she is in shock, overwhelmed, that she wants to distance herself, calm down, assimilate everything and what we do as a club is to condemn the action, and support our player, and preserve her integrity and help her and accompany her, that is broadly what has happened. It is an unacceptable and inadmissible action that violates the privacy of our player and we condemn those actions.”

Ribalta also explained the course of events from Caracas’ perspective.

“The player sees that there is a grapple and tells us that [Leon] says ‘what’s up with you?’ and she answers ‘what is up with you?’ Caracas responds and is shocked because there is this touch and that she does not react to the seriousness of the matter so as not to leave her team with ten and as time passes and she realizes the seriousness of the matter and the comments, insults and contempt that she receives, she distances herself and remains in shock.”

“When you are a victim and on top of that you receive insults and you are in a situation that you do not expect and that even goes beyond our field, which is sport, there are very clear images that show what is happening, because our player needs to take a step aside, breathe, detach herself from what has happened in order to be calm and recover.”

Espanyol plan to back Caracas with whatever decision she takes on whether to pursue the matter in court.

“We have left the player alone and let her make the decision she believes is appropriate. We will support her and accompany her in whatever she decides and we will get to where she wants to go.”